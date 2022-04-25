Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 325,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $311.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,552. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $7,256,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.