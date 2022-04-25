Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $87.98. 188,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

