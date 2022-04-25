Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

