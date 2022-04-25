Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.67. 13,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,244. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.45 and a 200 day moving average of $568.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

