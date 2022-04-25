Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,605. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

