Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.