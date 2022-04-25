Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 2,809,282 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

