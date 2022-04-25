Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 81,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. 463,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

