Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.50. 81,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,073. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

