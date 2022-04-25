Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $199.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,125. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.75.

