Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $392,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sysco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after buying an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

