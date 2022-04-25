Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.76. 89,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $145.56 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

