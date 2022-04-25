Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 51 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.72. 54,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,325. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $486.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

