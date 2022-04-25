Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will report $139.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.30 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $582.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $706.63 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,957. Livent has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 27.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

