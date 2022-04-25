Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,240,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,245,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,897,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,587. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

