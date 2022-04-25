Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

