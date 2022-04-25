Liquity (LQTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $807,094.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $120.33 million and $807,094.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.40 or 0.07314254 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,533,445 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

