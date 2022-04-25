Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 319,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 2,027,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.