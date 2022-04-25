Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,345,292 shares.The stock last traded at $21.99 and had previously closed at $22.22.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

