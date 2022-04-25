Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 10,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,857,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

