Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.21

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.21 and last traded at $122.21, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

