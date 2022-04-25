LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.28. LianBio shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

