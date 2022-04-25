LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $106,334.37 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

