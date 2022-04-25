Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $725.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $463.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

