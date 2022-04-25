Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Cut to NEUTRAL at Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

LIF stock opened at C$35.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$33.33 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

