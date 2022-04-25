Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.62.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $256.81 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

