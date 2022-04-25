KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.53.

Shares of KNBE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

