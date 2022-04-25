Klimatas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $16,847.98 and approximately $43.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

