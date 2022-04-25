Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $41.90 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $41.90 million and $608,993.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

