KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 96,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.