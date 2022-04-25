Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. 4,781,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,554. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

