KeyFi Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. KeyFi has a market cap of $559,404.43 and $16,872.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.93 or 0.07399199 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.