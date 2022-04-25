Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,965. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average of $240.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.