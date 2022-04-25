Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $11.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,902. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.