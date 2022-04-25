Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $29.97

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $30.76. Karooooo shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

