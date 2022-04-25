Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to GBX 3,724 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,985.82 ($103.90).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 2,109 ($27.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,632.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,822.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 2,072.50 ($26.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,008 ($104.19).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

