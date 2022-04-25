JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $107,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $124.33. 159,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,406,463. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

