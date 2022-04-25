JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €6.80 ($7.31) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.16 and its 200-day moving average is €7.01.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.