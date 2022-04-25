Joseph E. Creed Sells 5,004 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.30 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.