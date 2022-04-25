John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $440.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $107.58. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

