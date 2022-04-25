Jetcoin (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,526.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $184,892.25 and approximately $58,526.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

