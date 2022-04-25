Jack A. Hockema Sells 600 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $93.48. 171,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,947. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 67.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

