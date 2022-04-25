IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. 7,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,000. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

