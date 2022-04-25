IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 10.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 110,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 168,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a market cap of C$464.94 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 35.98, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Further Reading

