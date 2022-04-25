Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Medifast by 30.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 266 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.40 per share, with a total value of $49,582.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,567.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $182.09. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,340. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

