Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $21,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,727. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

