Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 10,082 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 113,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,872,948. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

