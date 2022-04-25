Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

Shares of AN stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

