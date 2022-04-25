Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,414 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 6.40. 3,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,364. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of 6.41 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of 7.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

