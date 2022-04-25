Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,788 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

VSTO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

